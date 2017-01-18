Hickey: we have to raise our standards 18 January 2017





Limerick's Seamus Hickey.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick's Seamus Hickey.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Limerick's Seamus Hickey isn't pressing the panic button just yet following last Sunday's seven goal Munster SHL nightmare against Cork.



Manager John Kiely has thrown down the gauntlet to his players ahead of tonight's third round fixture with Clare in Sixmilebridge and Hickey, speaking to The Irish Independent, said: “John was right.

“You never want to put in that type of performance but it is what it is. We put out a team that we felt was capable of winning the game and it didn't happen.

“But it's January, it's the Munster League, we have a game against Clare and that's what we're looking at. I don't think there's a massive reaction from us and I don't think there's a reaction needed from anyone else either.

“We have to raise up our standards. You can't accept that as a normal standard, no question. There will have to be a response obviously.

“It's not going to be tearing down walls but we have to up what we consider to be a normal standard and what's acceptable from our group.”