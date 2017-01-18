Ryan eager to compete against Cats 18 January 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Westmeath manager Michael Ryan and coach Michael Walsh.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan is looking for a performance against Kilkenny in Sunday’s Walsh Cup clash.

The former Waterford manager knows that the Cats will provide a stern test and that a victory may be beyond his charges, but he is eager to take some positives from the game.

This will be the Lake County’s last competitive game before their clash against Carlow in the NHL Division 2A and Ryan wants a confidence boost before then.

“They scored 6-27 against Antrim and somebody said ‘they are in transition’. I’ve never heard of a Kilkenny team in transition,” Ryan told the Westmeath Examiner.

“They have some young fellas on the team including (Westmeath coach) Michael Walsh’s son, Ollie.

“Realistically, they are well ahead of us, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t go out and compete with them, battle away and produce a performance. It won’t be about the result.”