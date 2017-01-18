Team news: Tribesmen opt for rotation 18 January 2017





Galway's Paul Varley.

Kevin Walsh has named his Galway team for this week's Connacht SFL round 3 clash against GMIT.

With a place in the pre-season competition decider already secured following Sunday's 5-21 to 0-9 hammering of Leitrim in Ballinamore, Walsh has opted for plenty of rotation to his starting fifteen with ten personnel changes including a whole new defence.

The Tribesmen's meeting with the students was originally fixed for Sunday but will now take place on Friday in Loughgeorge at 7.30pm.

Galway (Connacht SFL v GMIT): Ruairi Lavelle; Luke Burke, Finian Hanley, Sean Corbett; Jack Wyndham, Johnny Duane, Paul Varley; Michael Day, Paul Conroy; Sean Kelly, Gary O'Donnell, Cathal Sweeney; Paul Mannion, Barry McHugh, Eddie Hoare.

Subs: Manus Breathnach, David Walsh, Declan Kyne, David Wynne, Thomas Flynn, Johnny Heaney, Sean Armstrong, Gareth Bradshaw, Danny Cummins, Fiontain O Curraoin, Peter Cooke.