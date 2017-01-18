'McGrath has increased pride in county' 18 January 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Fermanagh defender Barry Mulrone has insisted that Pete McGrath has instilled a new level of pride in the county.

Mulrone feels that players are willing to put their bodies on the line even more now than they were willing to do in the past.

And he has credited the manager with instilling a new sense of belief in the county, which Mulrone feels could take them to the next level.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald, he said: “I suppose what we’ve done under Pete in the past few years is there’s a lot more pride in the county at the moment.

“People want to come out and support us and see us doing well. That drives us on too. In years gone by there might have been 50 or 60 at those games, but now there’s great numbers there and it’s great to see it.

“Supporters are coming out in their numbers a lot more that they did and we love seeing it and we just want to keep on playing well for them.”