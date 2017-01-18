Sports psychology is a no-brainer, says McManamon 18 January 2017





Dublin's Kevin McManamon.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. Dublin's Kevin McManamon.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Sports psychology has helped transform Kevin McManamon from 'super sub' to starter and he a firm believer in its benefits.

The four-time Dublin All-Ireland winner now runs his own sport psychology business having completed a Master's in UUJ three years ago and has hit out at critics of the practice.

“It's absolute nonsense, it's people who don't really deeply understand what they're talking about,” he said to The Irish Independent.

“When you talk about the difference between winning and losing everyone doesn't say, 'That team was stronger or fitter'.

“They always talk about how they performed under pressure, they always talk about confidence, the intangible stuff so why wouldn't you train it?

“I think it's naive to bash it, working on your mental skills is a no-brainer for me. I think it's because it's difficult to measure.

“If you get a strength and conditioning coach, they can make the team 10pc stronger or 10pc faster and they can show with testing. Whereas it's very hard to measure improvements on the mental side.

“That's why people are slow to embrace it. I wouldn't be still playing for Dublin if I didn't do it, I wouldn't have had the success I've had if I didn't do it so it's a no-brainer for me.”