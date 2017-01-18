Mid-week previews: Semi-final spots up for grabs 18 January 2017





There are lots of mid-week football and hurling pre-season action to look forward to.

Here are our previews for the games taking place over the next two days in the Dr McKenna Cup, Walsh Cup and Munster Senior Hurling League.

Wednesday, January 18th

McKenna Cup round 3

Derry v Queens, Owenbeg, 8pm

The Belfast students are still looking for their first win in the competition after defeats to Down and Armagh respectively, and the odds looked to be stacked against them for tonight’s trip to Owenbeg.

Verdict: Derry

Armagh v Down, Athletic Grounds, 8pm

Down have two wins from two games thus far but home advantage gives the Orchard men the slight edge in this derby, with a draw at 15/2 also a good bet.

Verdict: Armagh

Fermanagh v Antrim, Brewster Park, 8pm

The Ernesiders are looking for their second win in the competition to try and seal a semi-final berth and are 1/4 favourites to do so against the struggling Saffrons.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Monaghan v St Mary's, Inniskeen, 8pm

After their 17-point win over Antrim, expect the Farney men to keep up the momentum against the students of St Mary’s tonight.

Verdict: Monaghan

Cavan v UUJ, Breffni Park, 8pm

The Breffni men are within touching distance of the semi-finals and they’re fancied to deliver win number three when the Jordanstown students come to Cavan town.

Verdict: Cavan

Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, 8pm

The Red Hands responded to their first round defeat emphatically against UUJ last weekend and the holders look set to make it two wins in-a-row on home soil against a Donegal U21 selection.

Verdict: Tyrone

Walsh Cup round 3

DIT v NUIG, Abbottstown, 7.15pm

Both sides are awaiting a first win in the competition and it’s the Galway students that are fancied to pick up the points on this occasion.

Verdict: NUIG

Meath v IT Carlow, Dunganny, 7.30pm

IT Carlow’s sizzling form thus far in the Walsh Cup may prove too hot to handle for the Christy Ring Cup champions in Dunganny.

Verdict: IT Carlow

Carlow v UCD, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.45pm

Both sides cannot qualify for the semi-finals after two defeat each but the hosts are tipped to get manager Colm Bonnar off the mark.

Verdict: Carlow

Munster SHL round 3

Clare v Limerick, Sixmilebridge, 7.30pm

This one makes for an exciting derby under lights at Sixmilebridge, where the hosts will be looking for a repeat of their resounding performance against Kerry last time out.

Verdict: Clare

Cork v Waterford, Mallow, 7.30pm

The Rebels were relentless in a 7-22 to 1-19 win over Limerick in the second round and are likely to field strong again when Waterford visit Mallow tonight.

Verdict: Cork

Thursday, January 19th

Walsh Cup round 3

Wexford v Dublin, Hollymount, 7.30pm

Thursday night’s standalone Walsh Cup fixture should be a cracker at the Shelmaliers GAA gounds, where the unbeaten Dubs will try and upset Davy Fitzgerald’s side’s stirring momentum at this early stage of the season.

Verdict: Wexford

Kehoe Cup round 2

Trinity College v DCU-St Patricks, Santry, 7pm

Verdict: Trinity College

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Wednesday night when we will be providing full fext commentary on all the midweek McKenna Cup, Munster SHL Walsh Cup action as it happens.