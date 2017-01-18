Keenan returns after four-year absence 18 January 2017





Fermanagh's Daryl Keenan against Antrim.

Fermanagh forward Daryl Keenan was delighted to be back in the county colours last weekend following a nightmare time out through injury.

The Tempo clubman made a goal scoring return in the McKenna Cup clash against St Mary’s after he was introduced at half time.

This was his first outing in the Fermanagh jersey since the 2013 Ulster SFC clash against Cavan.

Keenan had been suffering with a back injury that saw him play little football over the last couple of seasons, but he looks to have returned to full fitness and was delighted to be back in the county colours.

“It’s been a while, but it’s really good to be back. I’ve been doing quite a bit of physio and I was just glad to get back out on the pitch,” Keenan told the Fermanagh Herald.

“It was tough going, but I was glad of the 35 minutes and hopefully that will stand me in good stead. Pre-season went well, I was working hard with the boys. It’s been tough on myself. When the boys have been out on the pitch, I’ve been doing my own stuff.

“So I was just glad to join up with the boys in training in the last few weeks. They’ve welcomed me back into the panel and the management have been great with me so it’s been great.”