Uncertainty surrounds Rossie duo 18 January 2017





Roscommon's Cathal Cregg celebrates scoring a goal against Donegal.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has admitted that he is still unsure whether or not Cathal Cregg and Neil Collins will be re-joining the squad this year.

The start date of the National League is almost upon us and the fact that neither player has indicated whether they will return or not has left Roscommon wondering what is happening.

McStay told the Roscommon Herald that they players were still undecided, but he added a decision would have to be made soon.

“They’re still making up their minds but we’re getting to an important part of the season now,” stressed McStay.

“Lads are pushing on. I’m just giving them the space they need to make their own decision. They have to want to play for Roscommon. They need to have the passion, the energy and the hunger for it. I can’t drive that into any of them.”