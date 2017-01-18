Quaid remains optimistic 18 January 2017





Despite the loss of so many players and the frustration of others not joining the squad, Kildare manager Joe Quaid is remaining positive.

Quaid admitted that last weekend’s defeat to Meath was frustrating given the basic mistakes that his charges made during the one-point defeat to the Royals.

However, the Limerick native stressed to the Leinster Leader that they are better prepared than they were this time last year.

“There are plenty of positive that we can take from the game alright,” said Quaid. “As I said they (Meath) won the Christy Ring last year, they are playing Liam McCarthy this year.

“After next week that’s our pre-season over and we won’t get too carried away, but we are in a good place right now, far better than where we were this time last year.

“We want another tough match; Offaly will be another step up from the Meath game and it’s up to our lads to get to that level. Nobody can drag them up; they have to get up themselves but they will.”