Team news: Treaty make thirteen changes 18 January 2017





Limerick's Andrew La Touche Cosgrave.

Limerick boss John Kiely has made no less than thirteen changes to the side that shipped seven goals against Cork ahead of tonight's Munster SHL encounter with neighbours Clare.



The Treaty County fell heavily to the Rebels on Sunday - 7-22 to 1-19 - and Kiely has gone for a new-look line-up for the mid-week trip to Sixmilebridge. Right corner-back Stephen Cahill and full-forward Barry Nash are the only two survivors from the 21-point thrashing at the Gaelic Grounds.

Monaleen youngster Andrew La Touche Cosgrave has been handed his senior debut at left half-forward while Cian Lynch comes in for his first start of the season at centre-forward.

Limerick (Munster SHL v Clare): Nickie Quaid; Stephen Cahill, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Gavin O’Mahony; John Fitzgibbon, James Ryan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave; Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Nash, Seanie Tobin.

Subs: David McCarthy, Seamus Hickey, Seanie O’Brien, Lorcan Lyons, Darragh O’Donovan, Paul Browne, David Dempsey, Ronan Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey, Kevin O’Brien.

