Kelly welcomes Galway test 18 January 2017





Eamonn Kelly.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly is looking forward to facing Galway in the Walsh Cup.

After playing two college teams in the early season competition, the O’Moore County now face their biggest test to date and indeed Kelly’s biggest challenge since taking on the role.

And the Tipperary native believes that they will learn a lot from playing Galway this weekend.

“You’re playing college teams who are under strength, but Galway, like ourselves, will be down a few college players but they will be a lot tougher opposition.”

Laois face Kerry in the opening round of the Allianz Division 1B campaign on Saturday, February 5th.

