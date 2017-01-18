Bergin gets the nod to captain the Cats 18 January 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. O'Loughlin Gaels' Mark Bergin celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mark Bergin has been chosen to captain the Kilkenny senior hurlers for 2017.

As county champions, O'Loughlin Gaels had the honour of picking the county captain and they have put Bergin's name forward.

“Congratulations to Mark Bergin who is the O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club's nomination to Captain the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team for 2017,” reads a post on their website (www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie).

“As reigning County Champions O'Loughlin Gaels gets to name the Captain so now Mark joins a prestigious list of Club players to have the honour.

“Brothers Andy and Martin Comerford previously captained the cats and Brain Hogan also had the honour of captaining the All-Ireland winning side of 2011.

“Mark enjoyed great form for the club in 2016 and will be looking to carry that form for Club and County in 2017.

“Well done Mark.....Lovely Hurling.”