Laois possess a 'togetherness' 18 January 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Laois manager Peter Creedon feels that there is a ‘togetherness’ in the squad.

Despite being knocked out of the O’Byrne Cup by Meath last weekend, Creedon has been pleased with their preparations ahead of the start of the National League.

The former Tipperary manager told the Leinster Express that there is a strong bond in the squad that should stand them in good stead for the year ahead.

“Well, as I keep saying to any team I’ve been involved in, you want to win as many matches as you can, but you really derive the fun and the joy from working with a group that are really battling for one another, and if that happens I think you can accept the losses much easier, because the losses will come,” said Creedon.

“If you don’t have that togetherness or collective will to support and fight for one another, you will be found out in inter-county football.”

