Nolan to focus on hurling 18 January 2017





Irish boxer Adam Nolan has announced his retirement from the sport and added that he will be concentrating on lining out with Wexford champions Oulart-The Ballagh.

Nolan won his first senior hurling championship medal with the club last year and at 30-years-old, he has decided to call time on his boxing career.

The five-time Irish senior welterweight champion controversially missed out on the Rio Olympics, but did represent Ireland at London 2012.

During his career, Nolan famously defeated current World champion Carl Frampton in a National Youth Junior final, but hurling will be focus for the next few years.

“Last year I played with the club intermediate side and Frank (Flannery) offered me the opportunity to train with the senior squad,” Nolan told the Wexford People.

“I did not have much of an input on the pitch but it was nice to pick up a senior medal. I owe a lot to Frank for giving me the opportunity.

“When I finish hurling I intend to get back involved with The Ballagh Boxing Club. It’s a small club drawing on young boxers also from the surrounding districts. When your whole life revolves around boxing I would love to be able to give something back to the Ballagh B.C.”