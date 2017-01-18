Cox: We're 60 minutes away from Croker 18 January 2017





Calry/St Joseph’s manager Henry Cox has urged his players to grab a glorious opportunity to reach the All-Ireland club JHC final at Croke Park.

On Sunday week, Cox takes his charges to O’Connor Park, Tullamore where they will take on Cork side Mayfield in the semi-final.

There is no doubt this is a massive test for the Sligo and Connacht champions, but Cox has been urging his players to give it their all.

“Mayfield are going to be another step up in terms of their quality and ability. Coming from Cork, that goes without saying,” Cox told the Sligo Champion.

“We don’t know a lot about them and they probably don’t know a lot about us, they have to be good hurlers coming from Cork. Still, we’re there with a shout and the lads need to play at one hundred percent and everyone needs to be on form on the day.

“It will also be down to the weather on the day and those type of things that can go against you.”