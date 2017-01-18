Squad strength impresses Carew 18 January 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

The strength in depth of the Sligo panel this year has left manager Niall Carew smiling confidently.

Last Sunday, Sligo trounced GMIT by 5-25 to 0-01 in the FBD Connacht League and Carew has been impressed by some of the newcomers to the squad.

He also singled out the returning Stephen Coen for special praise after he bagged 3-04 during the rout.

“We had some different players to the opening game. Stephen (Coen) played very well and got 3-04 and he could have even added four or five more points,” Carew told the Sligo Champion.

“For his first game back, this was a very impressive performance, it is good to see. With the under-21s playing the night before, it was a chance to bring in some others and also we didn’t have Niall Murphy, Kevin McDonnell and Cian Breheny available.

“It’s a good panel of players and Leitrim this Sunday will be good preparation for the league. Armagh are going good, they’re into the semi-final of the McKenna Cup so it will be tough enough but so will all the games.”