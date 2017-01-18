Bonnar in positive mood 18 January 2017





Colm Bonnar when in charge of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Preparations for the National Hurling League have pleased Carlow manager Colm Bonnar.

Last Sunday, Bonnar watched on as his charges pushed Wexford all the way in the Walsh Cup; leading at half time, before the Model County took control in the second period.

The Tipperary All-Ireland winner admitted to the Carlow Nationalist that there were plenty of positives to take from pre-season.

“It’s about our lads getting games and building up for the Westmeath game,” stated Bonnar.

“Two of Wexford’s goals should not have happened. Wexford have been training very hard. Davy Fitzgerald's teams are developed very much on motivation and fitness.”

