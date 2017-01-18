O'Brien points to tiredness 18 January 2017





Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien. INPHO Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien. INPHO

Playing so many games in such a short space of time took its toll on Carlow according to their manager Turlough O’Brien.

The Carlow manager had been critical of the hectic schedule in the O’Byrne Cup that saw his side play three games in the space of a week.

The Barrowsiders looked to be heading for a win against Louth in the O’Byrne Cup last Sunday, but the Wee County finished the stronger to book their place in the semi-final.

O’Brien was adamant when speaking to the Carlow Nationalist that the hectic schedule had taken its toll on his players.

“We had the game there for the taking when we were two points up with less than ten minutes to go. Tired bodies, mentally tired, unforced errors giving away ball cost us,” said O’Brien.

He added: “A lot of tired bodies. This three games is not good for us.”

Carlow kick off their National League campaign with a trip to Cusack Park, Mullingar where they will take on Westmeath on Sunday, February 5th.