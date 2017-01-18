Skipper defends Murphy 18 January 2017





Wicklow's Ciaran Hyland with Brendan Murphy of Carlow.

Carlow captain Darragh Foley believes that team mate Brendan Murphy is ‘being targeted’ in games.

Murphy was shown two yellow cards against Westmeath and was sent off, which is the latest in an ever increasing list of dismissals.

However, Foley has defended his county colleague and hinted that referees were not doing enough to protect a player that is constantly being provoked.

“I can’t say too much in case referees are reading the paper, but Brendan is unfortunate,” Foley stressed to the Carlow Nationalist.

“He is one of the best footballers in the country. Something is going to have to change. He is being targeted in every game he plays for us. The first yellow was soft, he is a big man and is moving at pace. It is not his fault. Lads may be bouncing off him and maybe he is being targeted.

“Anyone who knows him knows he just wants to play football and when he is in full flight there is no better sight than seeing Brendan Murphy going.”