Dooley done with dual days

17 January 2017

Offaly's Shane Dooley is put under pressure by Cormac Reilly and Ronan Sherlock during the Walsh Cup game at Lomans Park Trim

Shane Dooley won't be making himself available to Offaly's footballers in 2017.

A dual operator with the Faithful County last year, the 30-year-old has opted to focus exclusively on intercounty hurling this season.

Dooley didn't make Pat Flanagan's starting team during the 2016 national football league or championship.

Meanwhile, Offaly's other 2016 dual star, Joseph O'Connor, is going to concentrate on football going forward.




