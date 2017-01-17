Video: Dan is the man! 17 January 2017





Stewartstown star Dan Lowe is presented the 'Man of the Match' award Stewartstown star Dan Lowe is presented the 'Man of the Match' award

See a fantastic five-star display by talented Tyrone kid Dan Lowe in the Bank of Ireland Ulster U-21 Tournament quarter-finals played at the Creggan Kickhams club in Antrim.

The Tournament is renowned for throwing up gems and Dan proved to be the first in the 2017 competition, scoring 1-7 in a Man of the Match performance for Stewartstown in their win over Donaghmoyne, 1-12 to 0-9.

Dan's best scores, off both the right and left, are included here along with comment from manager Gerard Donnelly who describes Dan as a 'classy player'.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.