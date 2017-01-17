Video: Dan is the man!

17 January 2017

Stewartstown star Dan Lowe is presented the 'Man of the Match' award

See a fantastic five-star display by talented Tyrone kid Dan Lowe in the Bank of Ireland Ulster U-21 Tournament quarter-finals played at the Creggan Kickhams club in Antrim.

The Tournament is renowned for throwing up gems and Dan proved to be the first in the 2017 competition, scoring 1-7 in a Man of the Match performance for Stewartstown in their win over Donaghmoyne, 1-12 to 0-9.

Dan's best scores, off both the right and left, are included here along with comment from manager Gerard Donnelly who describes Dan as a 'classy player'. 

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.




