Video: Dan is the man!
17 January 2017
Stewartstown star Dan Lowe is presented the 'Man of the Match' award
See a fantastic five-star display by talented Tyrone kid Dan Lowe in the Bank of Ireland Ulster U-21 Tournament quarter-finals played at the Creggan Kickhams club in Antrim.
The Tournament is renowned for throwing up gems and Dan proved to be the first in the 2017 competition, scoring 1-7 in a Man of the Match performance for Stewartstown in their win over Donaghmoyne, 1-12 to 0-9.
Dan's best scores, off both the right and left, are included here along with comment from manager Gerard Donnelly who describes Dan as a 'classy player'.
Video by Jerome Quinn Media.