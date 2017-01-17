Forker relishing Mourne duel 17 January 2017





Aidan Forker says Armagh will go out "all guns blazing" against Down at the Athletic Grounds tomorrow night.

Both teams enjoyed encouraging McKenna Cup victories on Sunday and Forker reckons no quarter will be given as they try to keep the momentum going:

“There’’ll be nobody lying down…so we’ll be going out all guns blazing," the Maghery clubman told The Irish News. “The scoring element is something we’ve been working on, our attacking play is a real area of focus this year. Defensively we’re not doing too bad either.

“If you look at all the top teams, like Dublin, they’re getting 18, 19 scores – people might laugh at me putting us in the same breath as them but that’s the goal, that’s where we’re trying to get to.

“We’re working harder on our set-ups and it’s paying dividends, you can see wee bits and pieces, but we’ve a long way to go.”

