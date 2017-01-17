Versatility key for McGleenan 17 January 2017





Tyrone's Mark Bradley and Martin Reilly of Cavan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone's Mark Bradley and Martin Reilly of Cavan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan wants his players to be as versatile as possible.

The Tyrone man started attacker Martin Reilly in defence against both the Red Hands and Donegal, and repositioned Padraig Faulkner from full back to midfield to telling effect against the Tir Chonail men on Sunday.

“I’d have a great belief that I want players to be comfortable on the ball," he notes in The Irish News. “The days of saying somebody’s a centre half back and somebody’s a full back are over. You need to be comfortable on the ball and be fit to move around positions.

“That’s what we’re trying to do and we’re still learning. We have a lot to do going by that first half [against Donegal], in terms of our movement and where our best balance of our team is.

“But listen, that’s what this McKenna Cup’s for; to find out the guys, who fits best in which position.”