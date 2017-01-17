Team news: Rebels ring the changes 17 January 2017





Cork's Cormac Murphy.

Kieran Kingston makes seven changes in personnel for Cork's Munster SHL clash with Waterford.

The Rebels, who thumped Limerick on Sunday, are bidding for a third successive January win against Na Deise at Mallow on Wednesday night.

Jack Sheehan and Sean O'Donoghue come in as corner backs, while Chris Joyce gets the nod at right half back. Cormac Murphy is selected in the engine room and Dean Brosnan, Michael O’Halloran and Michael Cahalane are brought in to the attack as the Leesiders freshen up ahead of their second outing in four days.

Cork (Munster SFL V Waterford): Anthony Nash; Jack Sheehan, Colm Spillane, Sean O’Donoghue; Chris O’Leary, Lorcan McLoughlin, Christopher Joyce; Cormac Murphy, Daniel Kearney; Dean Brosnan, Luke Meade, Michael O’Halloran; Michael Cahalane, Patrick Horgan, Robbie O’Flynn.

