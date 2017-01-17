Team news: eight changes for Banner 17 January 2017





Clare's Cian Dillon and Greame Mulcahy of Limerick.

Clare hurlers make eight changes for tomorrow night's Munster SHL clash with neighbours Limerick.

Having defeated Kerry by twelve points in their first outing as joint managers on Sunday, Banner bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor introduce goalkeeper Donal Tuohy, Shane McNamara, Cian Dillon (captain) and Jamie Shanahan in defence, Shane Golden at midfield and John Conlon, Peter Duggan and Cathal O'Connell in attack.

The players making way for the midweek game at Sixmilebridge are Andrew Fahey, Eoin Quirke, Jason McCarthy, Conor Cleary, Brendan Bugler, Kevin Hehir, Podge Collins and Cathal McInerney.

Clare (Munster SHL V Clare): Donal Tuohy; Shane McNamara, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey; David Fitzgerald, Colm Galvin, Jamie Shanahan; David Reidy; Shane Golden, John Conlon, Cathal Malone, Peter Duggan, Cathal O'Connell, Aron Shanagher, Aaron Cunningham.

