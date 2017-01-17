Limerick V Kerry double header at the Gaelic Grounds

17 January 2017

A general view of the exterior of the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sunday's McGrath Cup final between Limerick and Kerry will form a double header with the Treaty's Munster SHL clash with the Kingdom.

Limerick won the toss for home advantage in Munster's subsidiary football competition final and that game will be the main billing at the Gaelic Grounds, throwing in at 3pm.

It will be preceded by what promises to be a very interesting fourth-round hurling meeting of the same two counties, with throw-in for that one moved back from 2pm to 1pm.




Most Read Stories

Call to remove colleges from FBD league

Harte: clubs not being starved of county players

Philly hasn't had his fill

Earley is new GPA chief

Versatility key for McGleenan

Limerick V Kerry double header at the Gaelic Grounds


Android app on Google Play