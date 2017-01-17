Struggling Fennelly yearns for one more year 17 January 2017





Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly picks up an injury against Waterford.

Kilkenny great Michael Fennelly accepts that his illustrious intercounty career could be over, but says he'd "love one more year in that jersey".

Dogged by back problems in recent yeears, the 2011 Hurler of the Year is currently undergoing rehabilitation to try to recover from an Achilles tendon injury. He's determined to get back on the field of play but, at 31, realises his race could be run:

“I haven’t a clue, and that’s being honest," the Ballyhale Shamrocks ace notes. "It’s very hard to put a time limit on the Achilles. It could be six months, seven months, eight months. I won’t know for sure until March or April.

“I’m trying to be positive, week by week, and try to keep the small gains going. The back is still not great – even sleeping in different beds sets it off. And after the hurling phase, things won’t be too pretty, I don’t think. The physical work is still important, because that’s what activates the muscles, but playing at the level and intensity of Kilkenny is not good for it. I’m 31 now, and the years are not on my side either.

“But when you stop you stop, and hurling is such a large part of my life, over the last number of years, and I feel I have more to give. It’s very hard to walk away, that buzz in Croke Park. So it’s the love for the game, love for Kilkenny, and I’d love one more year in that jersey.”