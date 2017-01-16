HS football team of the week 16 January 2017





Cork's Niall Coakley sends a penalty wide of Kerry goalkeeper Brian Kelly's left post during their McGrath Cup clash in Mallow.

With the start of the Allianz Football Leagues looming large over the horizon, the inter-county scene is beginning to crank up a gear...



1. Aaron Farrelly (DCU)



UCD's O'Byrne Cup semi-final hopes were dashed by their Dublin rivals whose goalkeeper was in top form.



2. Gerard McGovern (Down)



McGovern and his Mourne County team-mates got a monkey off their back when securing their first competitive win over a county side since April 2015.





3. Padraig Faulkner (Cavan)



The full-back kicked three second-half points as the Breffni County eventually wore down a young Donegal side's brave resistance.



4. Johnny McCarthy (Limerick)



The Shannonsiders came good in the second-half of their McGrath Cup clash with Waterford and a final date with Kerry is up next.





5. Aidan Forker (Armagh)



Made the scoresheet with two points in the Orchard County's emphatic McKenna Cup dismissal of Queen's .



6. Ciarán Reddin (Dublin)



The young Dubs march on to the last four of the O'Byrne Cup courtesy of their 1-12 to 1-9 win over Wexford.





7. Aidan Breen (Fermanagh)



Put the Ernesiders on a forward footing at every available opportunity against St Mary's and raised two white flags.



8. Danny Kirby (Mayo)



Kirby & Co didn't have things their own way against IT Sligo but managed to finish with six points to spare at Ballina.





9. Kieran Hughes (Monaghan)



The Farney County are perched proudly at the top of Section B of the McKenna Cup and midfielder Hughes sent over 0-5 (4 frees) in their comfortable victory over Antrim.



10. Stephen Coen (Sligo)



Sligo ran amok against GMIT at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence and Coen pick-pocketed the students to the tune of 3-5.





11. John Heslin (Westmeath)



The Lake County's talisman was in fine form against Maynooth University and posted a return of 1-11.



12. Niall Kelly (Kildare)



Kelly bagged 1-4 against Offaly as the Lilywhites secured an O'Byrne Cup semi-final showdown with Dublin.





13. James Shaughnessy (IT Sligo)



The Claremorris student – who finished with 1-8 to his name - was a constant thorn in the side of the Mayo defence.



14. Jack Savage (Kerry)



Took the opportunity to impress Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his selectors with both hands when sending over six points against Cork.





15. Donie Kingston (Laois)



Meath struggled to cope with Kingston's aerial prowess and the talented forward shot 1-4 in the draw at Stradbally.