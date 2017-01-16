Kelly looking forward to local derby 16 January 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

Louth manager Colin Kelly.

Louth manager Colin Kelly sees next Sunday's O'Byrne Cup semi-final against Meath as ideal preparation for their Allianz League Division 3 opener against Laois in less than three weeks' time.

There is no love lost between the neighbouring counties who have both made impressive starts to 2017.

"While experimenting, we've won three games to get ourselves into a situation where we're playing a Division 2 team now on the crest of a wave," Kelly said in the Irish Daily Star after two late goals gave the 14-man Wee County victory over Carlow yesterday.

"There's a lot of competition just to get into the 26 now which is something I haven't always had in Louth. That's testament to the commitment and desire the players all have to play for the county.

"It didn't look good when we went a man down after conceding a penalty, but to finish with 3-14 was testament to their character and desire, and that's what got us over the line today.

"We're where we want to be now and we're looking forward to next week. Ultimately, though, it's all about getting for Portlaoise on February 4."