'Banty' unapologetic over physical approach 16 January 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney has defended the physical tactics adopted by his Wexford team in their O'Byrne Cup defeat to Dublin.

John Tubritt (Wexford) and Gary Sweeney (Dublin) were both sent off for separate incidents late in the first half, while at least two other Wexford players were fortunate not to see red.

"It's a physical game we're playing and if there's one thing that disappoints me about the GAA over the last number of years, it's that we're losing the physicality," the Monaghan man is quoted in the Irish Daily Star.

"It's one part of the game I don't intend losing for whoever I'm managing."