Thieves strike at Ulster GAA awards night 16 January 2017





The Gaelic Life Ulster All Star awards took place on Friday night. The Gaelic Life Ulster All Star awards took place on Friday night.

Almost £2,000 worth of sports gear which had been set aside for the winners was stolen at the Gaelic Life Ulster All Star awards on Friday night.

The organisers are hoping those responsible for the theft will come forward and return the gear. The event, which saw the best players from Ulster honoured for their achievements in 2016, took place in the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan with RTE's Darragh Maloney acting as Master of Ceremonies.