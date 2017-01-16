All-Ireland U21 champions beaten 16 January 2017





Mayo manager Michael Solan celebrates.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo manager Michael Solan celebrates.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mayo U21 manager Michael Solan is refusing to panic after the reigning All-Ireland champions suffered a surprise defeat to Sligo in the North West Cup in Scarden on Saturday.

Mayo won the corresponding game last year by 17 points, but the Yeats County avenged that defeat with a 2-5 to 0-10 victory.

"It's our first competitive game of the season and not everything's going to be perfect or right from the start," Solan noted in the Western People.

"We were happy with some aspects of the performance, especially in the second half, but obviously through (looking at) the first half there'd be a lot of areas we could work on. We certainly have plenty of food for thought after it."

Mayo, who can call on 18 of last year's all-conquering panel, will need to beat Donegal next weekend if they're to earn another crack at Sligo, who have qualified for the final of the pre-season tournament.