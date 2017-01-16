GAA launch next stage of pioneering Healthy Clubs Project 16 January 2017





The GAA has launched the next stage of its Healthy Clubs Project (HCP) – and are encouraging more GAA clubs get involved to support communities in pursuit of better physical, social, and mental wellbeing.

Created in 2013, with the support of the HSE, National Office for Suicide Prevention, Irish Life and Healthy Ireland, the intention of the HCP is that every GAA club will become a hub for health and wellbeing.

Each participating club is supported in how best to make their club more health-enhancing, covering a variety of topics including, physical activity; emotional wellbeing; health screening; healthy eating; drug, alcohol, and gambling education; anti-smoking; youth and community development, alongside providing activities for older members of the community.

Since 1884 the GAA has played a key role in communities across the 32 counties. With 1,600 clubs now in existence and a current membership of half a million, the GAA are well-placed in helping enhance the health of the nation with their HCP.

1 in 4 people in Ireland will experience a mental health problem in their lifetime, over 2 out of 10 are smokers, 6 out of 103 are overweight or obese and over 9 out of 103 feel they do not undertake a sufficient level of activity, but would like to be more physically active.

In answer to these worrying statistics the GAA HCP is working to empower clubs countrywide to support the health and wellbeing of their members and the wider community they serve.

The project has already run to huge success in 60 clubs nationally, hosting wide-ranging initiatives such as “Operation TransFAUGHmation” (Castleblayney Faughs, Monaghan) which started out with 105 participants in 2011 and has grown to 250 people taking part in 2016, the award-winning “Cork Beats Stress” (Midleton GAA and St Finbarr’s GAA clubs in Cork) which saw over 300 participants in a proactive mental health management programme, and the Healthy Food Made Easy initiative (Thomas Davis GAA Club, Dublin) which taught people (ranging between 37 to 90 years) how to prepare delicious healthy food.

Ballinderreen GAA Club in Galway are bridging the gap with older members of the community through the provision of monthly lunch clubs. To date the club have dished out 260 lunches to residents from the local nursing home Blake Manor, service users of the Brothers of Charity and many residents of the community.

For the past few years, the GAA has worked on empowering clubs by establishing health and wellbeing committees at national, provincial, and county level, while also recommending that all clubs appoint a health and wellbeing officer.

GAA Community & Health manager Colin Regan explained: “In 2016 we received requests for support in the aftermath of 38 critical incidents.

“Members, clubs, and counties were seeking help and advice across a range of different topics including suicide and mental health problems, gambling addiction, and tragic deaths. While we will always be there to support our members in the aftermath of a tragedy, we hope that the proactive work of the Healthy Club project can help reduce the number of such incidents.”

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail added: “GAA clubs have always supported the health of their communities. However, with the support of the HSE, the National Office for Suicide Prevention, the PHA, and Irish Life, the Healthy Clubs project is providing GAA members and their communities across the 32 counties with innovative new ways of enhancing their wellbeing on their terms, in their own back yards.”

Leading the call-out for increased participation in the programme is Marcella Corcoran, Minister of State for Health Promotion, Department of Health (ROI), Mr Gerard Collins, Director of Population Health NI, alongside ambassadors; Aoife Lane, Chairperson of the Women’s Gaelic Players Association; Dublin footballer Philly McMahon; Tyrone senior football boss Mickey Harte and Kilkenny hurling star Michael Fennelly.

There are numerous benefits to clubs to take part in the GAA HCP including exclusive access to Healthy Club resources.

The independent evaluation by Waterford IT’s Centre for Health Behaviour Research of Phase 1 of the HCP revealed its potential to increase membership, improvements in health promoting activities, better opportunity to link the local community with club activities and opening up new funding avenues all the while enhancing the health of the nation and ensuring a healthier future for everyone.

To better inform interested new clubs about the project, the GAA will be hosting informative roadshows across the four provinces from the beginning of February (see NTE’s for dates and locations).

The Healthy Club ambassadors will attend each event, while a selection of the 60 clubs currently engaged in Phase 2 will also showcase some of their exciting work and projects.

