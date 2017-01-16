McConville swaps football for the kitchen

16 January 2017

Oisin McConville.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Oisin McConville is one of 10 contestants for the Celebrity Masterchef title, which airs on TV3 at 10 o'clock tonight.

The Crossmaglen and Armagh All-Ireland winner is hoping to make his mark, despite only learning how to cook in recent weeks.

“The learning curve has been so steep for me because I’m coming from a very low standard. Some of the terms I wouldn’t have a clue about," he told the Sunday Mirror.

“There were words that really scared me before I came in here, but it turns out they’re just custard and ice-cream and spuds.”

McConville is no stranger to reality TV, having previously taken part in Celebrity Jigs ‘n’ Reels in 2007.




