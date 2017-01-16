McConville swaps football for the kitchen 16 January 2017





Oisin McConville.

Oisin McConville is one of 10 contestants for the Celebrity Masterchef title, which airs on TV3 at 10 o'clock tonight.

The Crossmaglen and Armagh All-Ireland winner is hoping to make his mark, despite only learning how to cook in recent weeks.

“The learning curve has been so steep for me because I’m coming from a very low standard. Some of the terms I wouldn’t have a clue about," he told the Sunday Mirror.

“There were words that really scared me before I came in here, but it turns out they’re just custard and ice-cream and spuds.”

McConville is no stranger to reality TV, having previously taken part in Celebrity Jigs ‘n’ Reels in 2007.