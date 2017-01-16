'Sambo' acknowledges gulf in class 16 January 2017





The Antrim players pose for a team photograph.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. The Antrim players pose for a team photograph.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton admits Antrim were taught a harsh lesson by Kilkenny yesterday.

The Saffrons suffered a 0-19 to 6-27 drubbing in Abbottstown as Brian Cody's charges all but secured their Walsh Cup semi-final place with a round to spare.

"Kilkenny's running game and slick use of the ball was too much for us," the Antrim boss told the Irish News.

"We were asking our lads to mix it with some of the best players in the country, so we cannot be hard on them. If you could get six months' experience of facing opposition like that every week you would soon learn. There were positives for us, but the gap between the top and teams below is still huge."

A contented Cody commented: "We didn't know what to expect from the players. We are not long back from holidays, but a win and running up a big score like we did is pleasing."