O'Rourke happy to be moving in the 'right direction' 16 January 2017



Malachy O'Rourke has expressed satisfaction with Monaghan's start to 2017.

The Farneymen have beaten Fermanagh and Antrim in their first two Dr McKenna Cup outings and will seal a semi-final spot if they can account for St. Mary's on Wednesday night.

"We're going into a very tough Division 1 campaign. We've four points out of four so far, it keeps us moving in the right direction and we're getting game-time into a lot of boys. So we're happy at this stage," the Monaghan manager told the Irish News after yesterday's 2-20 to 0-8 mauling of Antrim in Glenavy.

Conor McCarthy caught the eye with a three-point haul after coming on at half-time and O'Rourke said of the Scotstown attacker: "In fairness to Conor, he hasn't played football since August time and he's doing very well for a man who has played no football. I think he played a half for UCD the other night (in the O'Byrne Cup).

"We've an experienced core and we're just trying to add to it. Fellas like Conor are natural forwards and hopefully he can add something to us this year."