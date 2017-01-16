Cork mauling unacceptable to Kiely 16 January 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

Limerick manager John Kiely.

New Limerick manager John Kiely conceded his team was 'out-fought' by Cork in yesterday's Munster SHL clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

A week after beating Waterford in Dungarvan, the Treatymen were brought back down to the earth with a 21-point drubbing.

"We certainly wouldn’t consider that result to be something that is acceptable,” Kiely admitted to the Limerick Leader.

”We knew we were going to be under pressure because that starting 15 for Cork would be not too far off what they will have when it comes to the National Hurling League, but at the same time we would have expected much much more from our guys. We got caught one-on-one and we were out-fielded in the scoring zone and when they ran at us we didn’t get tackles in so from a defensive point of view that wasn’t good enough today."

Kiely accepted that the defeat was a 'very low point' for Limerick and stressed the need for them to respond in a positive fashion.

"We were out-fought on many occasions today so we have a lot to do. What happened out there we are accountable for and we have to take responsibility for, and we have to respond. We have to show we're better than that and that we're capable of responding," he added.