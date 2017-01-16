GAA tweets of the week

Here are the GAA topics that were trending on Twitter over the weekend...
Maurice Fitzgerald on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/hNKwENC2J1
— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 15, 2017
Time to sign up people, only takes 30 seconds! @ClubPlayerAssoc https://t.co/CALkIn8I60
— Colin Walshe (@cwalshe7) January 16, 2017
Let's all get registered with the club players association. Finally action to try and sort out the mess that is the fixtures #CPA
— Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) January 15, 2017
If you have not yet registered with the club players association then please do so through this link. https://t.co/HNR9zIMRvz
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) January 14, 2017
Have you registered yet ??? https://t.co/B8k3oDKpCn
— Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) January 14, 2017
For a man that's only back from a sun holiday I felt rather pale @hughie_maughan #DancingWiththeStars #tango @RTEOne @DWTSIRL pic.twitter.com/R8jvxhFgpl
— Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) January 15, 2017
I think @GmailMahony needs more fake tan. Outdone for once
— Killian Young (@killianyoung) January 15, 2017
After our @RTERadio1 show just now @JoeBrolly1993 bumped into his alter ego @ConorsSketches pic.twitter.com/xxz1PVq0Bf
— Miriam O'Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) January 15, 2017
4 competitive wins from 4 for Limerick Football teams in 9 days, between u21 & Senior. Again early days but green shoots #GAA
— Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) January 15, 2017
First Wex Football game today as a supporter... ya can see Banty's influence already, hard hitting and hard working. The crowd was farcical
— anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) January 15, 2017
Good day out with @DubaiCeltsGAA winning the annual @Donal_Walsh_ tournament yesterday in #Sharjah supporting #LiveLong - a great cause pic.twitter.com/40BRnSPb8m
— Aindreas Doyle (@aindreasdoyle) January 14, 2017
Thanks everyone ..that's football for u..really appreciate all the messages..a few days in hospital then il be back on the mend
— eoinbradley (@skinnerlad) January 14, 2017
Best wishes and Speedy recovery @skinnerlad
— Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) January 14, 2017
An honour to accept on behalf of my team mates and Club pic.twitter.com/tgOtDbHRWP
— Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) January 14, 2017
