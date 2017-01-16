GAA tweets of the week 16 January 2017





Joe Brolly and his alter ego Conor Moore! Joe Brolly and his alter ego Conor Moore!

Here are the GAA topics that were trending on Twitter over the weekend...

Maurice Fitzgerald on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/hNKwENC2J1 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 15, 2017

Time to sign up people, only takes 30 seconds! @ClubPlayerAssoc https://t.co/CALkIn8I60 — Colin Walshe (@cwalshe7) January 16, 2017

Let's all get registered with the club players association. Finally action to try and sort out the mess that is the fixtures #CPA — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) January 15, 2017

If you have not yet registered with the club players association then please do so through this link. https://t.co/HNR9zIMRvz — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) January 14, 2017

I think @GmailMahony needs more fake tan. Outdone for once — Killian Young (@killianyoung) January 15, 2017

4 competitive wins from 4 for Limerick Football teams in 9 days, between u21 & Senior. Again early days but green shoots #GAA — Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) January 15, 2017

First Wex Football game today as a supporter... ya can see Banty's influence already, hard hitting and hard working. The crowd was farcical — anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) January 15, 2017

Thanks everyone ..that's football for u..really appreciate all the messages..a few days in hospital then il be back on the mend — eoinbradley (@skinnerlad) January 14, 2017

Best wishes and Speedy recovery @skinnerlad — Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) January 14, 2017