What they said ... the football weekend in quotes

Fans get their tickets ahead of the McKenna Cup clash between Tyrone and UUJ at Park Colmcille, Carrickmore.

“Last year was a very tough year for us. We set out our stall this year and brought in a couple of fresh faces and that's helped the whole thing.”

Down secured their first competitive win since April 2015 yesterday and manager Eamonn Burns is hoping for more of the same in the months ahead.

“It was a good, open game of football, but for all the effort we put in you'd like to come away with something.”

Damian Barton and Derry left Pairc Esler empty handed.

“He's had a frustrating couple of years with injuries. It's good for us and it's good for him to be back early in the year. He's only mad for football now, mad to get going.”

Former 'Footballer of the Year ' James O'Donoghue is in good shape according to Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

“We now face a stiff test against Down, but the team is doing what we are asking them to do, although we want to get even more scores if we can.”

It will be a winner-takes-all clash between Kieran McGeeney's Armagh and Down on Wednesday night.

“We learned a lot of lessons. That performance might have been enough today but it certainly won't be enough in Division 2.”

Despite their 12 point winning margin against Offaly, Kildare manager Cian O'Neill wasn't overly happy with their display.

“I find it difficult to understand why there were Longford officials, seeing that we're playing Longford (League) in three weeks' time.”

Nigel Dunne's 12th minute dismissal angered Faithful County boss Pat Flanagan.



“I want all guys to think about scoring. That's the way the modern game is – you see it with Donegal and you see it with Tyrone, it's not just up to the six forwards to score.”

11 Cavan players made the scoresheet against Donegal and that stat pleased manager Mattie McGleenan.

“I don't think that the scoreline was a reflection of the work we put in. We knew that the legs would go and that the last 15 minutes would be tough.”

Donegal U-21 boss Declan Bonner was proud of his players' performance against the Breffni County.



“We were a lot happier with the second-half performance. We had opportunities in the first-half and we didn't execute them.”

Billy Lee's Limerick will have to make the most of any chances that come their way against Kerry in next Sunday's McGrath Cup decider.