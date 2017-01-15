Video: "The lads are working very hard" - Maurice Fitz 15 January 2017





Maurice Fitzgerald's term as a senior football selector got off to a promising start today and the Kerry legend said he was 'delighted with the win' over Cork.

Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) posted an after-match interview with the St Mary's, Cahersiveen clubman, who is a new addition to Eamonn Fitzmaurice's backroom team, on its twitter account following their 1-13 to 1-9 McGrath Cup victory over the Rebels.

The Kingdom's reward is a final date with Limerick next Sunday and he's looking forward to 'another competitive game' as preparations continue for their Allianz FL Division 1 campaign.