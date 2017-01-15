McKenna Cup: Cavan, Down, Armagh and Monaghan set the pace 15 January 2017





Down's Darren O'Hagan with Patrick Kearney of Derry

©INPHO Down's Darren O'Hagan with Patrick Kearney of Derry©INPHO

Holders Tyrone put the disappointment of their opening round defeat to Cavan behind them when recording a 2-17 to 1-7 win over Ulster University at Carrickmore today.

Lee Brennan sent over seven points for the Red Hands while Ronan McHugh was another player who caught the eye with a return of 1-3.

Niall McKenna also raised a green flag for Mickey Harte's charges who led by 1-8 to 1-6 at the break.

Niall Madine goaled for the Martin McHugh coached college outfit but the scores dried up for them after the resumption as Tyrone restricted them to just a solitary point.

At Ballybofey, Cavan were made to sweat by a a Donegal U-21 selection before pulling away for a 2-14 to 1-6 success.

An Ethan O'Donnell three pointer saw Donegal go in level at the break – 1-2 to 0-5 – but second-half goals from Rory Dunne and Paul O'Connor put some day light between the sides.

Mattie McAleenan and his players will be hoping to make it three wins from as many outings when they face UU on Wednesday while Tyrone will play host to Donegal.

Alan Davidson's contribution of nine points was vital as Down shaded a keenly contested Section A encounter against Derry by 0-15 to 0-14 in Pairc Esler.

The Mourne County newcomer hit six points during the opening period and Eamon Burns' charges went in at the break holding a slender 0-9 to 0-8 advantage.

The second-half followed a similar pattern but the hosts held on to set up a winner-takes-all clash with Armagh on Wednesday night.

Goals from Ethan Rafferty and Anto Duffy boosted the Orchard County to a convincing 2-19 to 0-9 win over Queen's at the Athletic Grounds.

In Section B, Antrim played second fiddle to pace setters Monaghan, losing out by 0-9 to 2-20 at Glenavy,

Colin Walshe and Shane Carey (penalty) were the Farney County's goalscorers.

Fermanagh, meanwhile, secured the spoils against St Mary's courtesy of a 2-13 to 0-13 win.

Goals from Eoin Donnelly and substitute Daryl Keenan proved to be the difference between the sides at the final whistle.