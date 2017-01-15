Walsh Cup: Royals finish off Kildare 15 January 2017





A spirited Meath finish strongly to overcome Kildare in an exciting Bord na Mona Walsh Cup round 2 fixture at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.



Meath ......... 1-19

Kildare ....... 1-18



The sides were level eleven times in this Group 4 fixture, a meeting of the last two winners of the Kehoe Cup ebbed and flowed with the visitors appearing to have the edge.



Kildare led by 1-18 to 1-16 after 64 minutes before Meath secured their first win of the campaign with three unanswered points.



Sub Peter Farrell posted two of those match-clinching scores with Trim clubmate James Toher landing a free from his own 45.



Mark Delaney top scored points for Kildare but it wasn't enough to secure a second win of the campaign for his side. They now face Offaly in their final group game next Sunday while Meath face IT Carlow at Dunganny on Wednesday night.



Eight different players got off the mark for Meath with Toher topping the chart with 10 points.



The closeness of the exchanges was maintained over the 70 minutes with Kildare well in contention despite playing against the wind after the change of ends.



Playing with the elements appeared to post problems for both teams with Meath marginally more composed in front of the posts overall.



In the scoring stakes it was duel between Delaney and Toher, the latter playing at midfield despite wearing the number 15 jersey.



A pointed 65-metre free from close to the stand sideline in the 47th minute was one of the scores of the game to go along with his final point of the match.



Kildare were one point to the good, 1-17 to 1-16, after Brian Byrne solo score at the old swimming pool end. Moments later sub Paudie Ryan landed what proved to be the Lilywhites last score.



Kildare had the support of the strong wind blowing into the town end on a dry overcast afternoon. However, James Toher got Meath off the mark with a 65, the first of first-half half dozen.



The scores were tied four times in a close opening 35 minutes. Kildare got a big break 11 minutes in when David Reidy's effort rebounded off the upright and eventually fell to Brian Byrne who netted to leave it 1-2 to 0-3.



Meath remained in touch with the visitors, getting back on terms when James Kelly pointed to leave it 0-7 to 1-4 after 16 minutes.



Kildare regained the lead before Mark O'Sullivan bagged a goal for Meath from close range and helped ensure the sides tied 1-9 at the break.



Meath - Shane McGann; Sean Geraghty, Shane Whitty, Cormac Reilly; Keith Keoghan, Daragh Kelly, Shane Brennan; Joey Keena, Anthony Forde (0-1); Sean Quigley (0-1), Cathal McCabe, James Kelly (0-1); Mark O'Sullivan (1-0) , Neil Heffernan, James Toher (0-10, 5fs 1 65) . Subs - Kevin Keena (0-1) for Heffernan (29), David Reilly (0-1) for Forde (44), Jack Walsh for Kelly (56), Peter Farrell (0-2) for McCabe (59), Heffernan for O'Sullivan (64), Luke Martyn for Quigley (67), Niall Weir for J Kelly (69).



Kildare - Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, John Doran, Niall O Muineachain; Sean Gainey, Mark Moloney, Dinny Stapleton; Ross Bergin, Brian Byrne (1-2); Mark Delaney (0-7, 5fs 1 65), Michael Purcell (0-2), Paul Divilly (0-1); Garry Johnson (0-1), Jack Sheridan (0-1 sl), David Reidy (0-1). Subs - Chris Bonus (0-2) for Johnson (ht), Paudie Ryan (0-1) for Doran (52), Richard Ryan for Sheridan (60).

Referee - Michael Murtagh (Westmeath)