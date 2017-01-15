FBD League: Roscommon, Mayo, Galway and Sligo march on 15 January 2017





FBD League: Roscommon, Mayo, Galway and Sligo march on.

There were wins for Roscommon, Mayo, Galway and Sligo in today's Connacht FBD League action.

Kevin McStay and the Rossies enjoyed a 1-17 to 0-14 victory over NUIG at Ballyforan with Shane Killoran fisting a late goal to the back of the college side's net.

Midfielder Kevin Higgins also played a prominent role as Roscommon made it two wins from as many outings.

Also in Section A, Alan Freeman top scored with 1-7 as Mayo came out on top against a battling IT Sligo side.

It finished Mayo 1-21, IT Sligo 1-15 in Ballina.



Stephen Rochford's men led by 1-12 to 1-6 at the change of ends and finished the contest with 14 players following Donie Vaughan's late dismissal.

Meanwhile, in Section B, Leitrim were no match for Galway while Sligo romped to a 39 point success over GMIT.

Cillian McDaid (2), Danny Cummins, Paul Conroy and Sean Armstrong were the goal scorers as the Tribesmen eased to a 5-21 to 0-9 win over Leitrim at Ballinamore.

The game was practically over as a contest at the halfway stage as Kevin Walsh's charges held a commanding 3-14 to 0-4 advantage and they went on to claim a final berth.

It was all one-way traffic at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence as Sligo scored a facile 5-25 to 0-1 win.

Stephen Coen helped himself to 3-5 for the Yeats County while Brian Egan and Criostoir Davey also found the back of the GMIT net.