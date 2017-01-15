McGrath Cup: Kerry and Limerick set up final date 15 January 2017





Cork's Ian Maguire tackles Barry John Keane of Kerry

©INPHO Cork's Ian Maguire tackles Barry John Keane of Kerry©INPHO

Next Sunday's McGrath Cup decider will see Kerry go head-to-head with Limerick.

Kerry secured their final ticket when coming away from Mallow with a 1-13 to 1-9 round 2 victory over arch rivals Cork today.

Despite fielding an U-21 team last weekend, the Kingdom trounced Tipperary by 3-11 to 1-3 under the guidance of Jack O'Connor.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice was back patrolling the sideline today and named a more experienced side for this second round clash with the Rebels.

James O'Donoghue's first-half goal boosted the visitors into a 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead.

The former 'Footballer of the Year' made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 21st minute and Jack Savage, who finished the game with five points to his name, extended their lead shortly after the resumption with the first score of the second-half.

Niall Coakley threw the Rebels a lifeline when finding the back of the Kerry net with 10 minutes left on the clock but that proved to be a false dawn for Peadar Healy's side.

Meanwhile, in Lemybrien, Limerick scored a narrow 0-9 to 0-7 victory over Waterford.

Following their mid-week win over Clare, Billy Lee's charges got the result they needed to advance to the decider.

A low scoring first-half ended with the sides level on 0-3 apiece but Danny Neville kicked five second-half points to edge the Shannonsiders over the finishing line with their noses in front.