Team news: Banner welcome Morey and McInerney back 15 January 2017





Sixmilebridge's Seadna Morey.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Sixmilebridge's Seadna Morey.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

New Clare senior hurling managers, Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor, have unveiled the team that will take to the field for their first competitive outing in charge.



The Banner County will travel to Austin Stack Park to take on Kerry (2pm) in the Munster SHL and Moloney and O'Connor have gone with a mix of youth and experience.

Notably, 2013 All-Ireland winners, Seadna Morey (left corner-back) and Cathal McInerney (left corner-forward), will return to the county senior hurling colours.

Keep up-to-date with all of today's football and hurling action on our Live Match Tracker.



Clare (Munster SHL v Kerry) – Andrew Fahy; Eoin Quirke, David Fitzgerald, Seadna Morey; Jason McCarthy, Conor Cleary, Brendan Bugler; Colm Galvin, Kevin Hehir; Cathal Malone, Podge Collins, Aaron Cunningham; David Reidy, Aron Shanagher, Cathal McInerney. Subs: Patrick Kelly, Cian Dillon, Shane McNamara, Ben O'Gorman, John Conlon, Conor O'Donnell, Peter Duggan, Cathal O'Connell, Shane Golden, Jamie Shanahan, Shane O'Donnell, Bobby Duggan.