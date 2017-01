Team news: Mourne men to host Oak Leafers 15 January 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

The Down starting 15 which will take on Derry in today's Dr McKenna Cup second round fixture has been named.

Throw-in at Pairc Esler is timed for 2pm.

Keep up-to-date with all of today's football and hurling action on our Live Match Tracker.

Down (McKenna Cup SF v Derry) – Michael Cunningham; Ryan McAleenan, Gearard McGovern, Darren O'Hagan; David McKibbin, Conaill McGovern, Caolan Mooney; Aidan Carr, Jonathan Flynn; Shay Millar, Cathal Magee, Joe Murphy; Alan Davidson, Barry O'Hagan, Pat Havern. Subs: Gary McMahon, Peter Turley, Ryan Mallon, Conor Maginn, Danny Savage, Brendan McArdle, Damien Turley, Gerard Collins, Niall Donnelly, Conall Gallagher, Paul Devlin.