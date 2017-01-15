LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker 15 January 2017





There are 19 games in the Dr McKenna Cup, Connacht SFL, O'Byrne Cup and McGrath Cup today.

There's some fantastic football and hurling fare taking place around the country this balmy January afternoon.

After the midweek chill, temperatures are rising and things are sure to heat up on the field of play with no fewer than 30 matches scheduled to throw in at 2pm - 19 in football and eleven in hurling.

Some of the key games from the McGrath Cup, O'Byrne Cup, McKenna Cup and Connacht SFL include Cork V Kerry, Wexford V Dublin and Donegal V Cavan, while there is also hurling action in the Walsh Cup, Munster SHL and Kehoe Cup, including the clash of Limerick and Cork at the Gaelic Grounds and Wexford's trip to Carlow.

