Team news: Lilywhites call up former Limerick hurler 14 January 2017





Limerick's David Reidy and Shane Fives of Waterford.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick's David Reidy and Shane Fives of Waterford.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Former Limerick hurler David Reidy could make his debut for Kildare in the Walsh Cup tomorrow after being named in fellow county man Joe Quaid's squad to face Meath at Pairc Tailteann.

Dromin Athlacca star Reidy was part of the Treaty County senior squad last season and is one of two players from outside the county to link up with the Lilywhites in 2017.

Dinny Stapleton from the Sean Treacy's club in Tipperary has also joined Quaid's squad having already played for Kildare under previous manager Brian Lawlor.

Both players are listed among the substitutes for the second round clash against the Royals in Navan.

Kildare (Walsh Cup v Meath): Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, John Doran, Niall O Muineachain; Sean Gainey, Mark Moloney, Paudie Ryan; Ross Bergin, Brian Byrne; Mark Delaney, Michael Purcell, Paul Divilly; Gary Johnson, Jack Sheridan, Chris Bonus.

Subs: Paddy McKenna, Cathal Derivan, Kevin Connor, Shane Ryan, Stephen Ryan, Tadhg Forde, Shane Walsh, Richard Ryan, David Reidy, Dinny Stapleton, Paddy Moloney.