Hastings Cup / Peter McNulty U21 roundup 14 January 2017





The Hastings Cup and Peter McNulty U21 football competitions continued this weekend. The Hastings Cup and Peter McNulty U21 football competitions continued this weekend.

There was plenty of U21 football action this afternoon.

In the Hastings Cup, Cavan defeated Westmeath by 1-16 to 2-10, while Leitrim were 2-14 to 2-8 winners over Offaly. Caoimhin O'Reilly scored 0-8 as Cavan booked their semi-final place with a deserved win in Moate.

Bryan Magee gave the visitors the perfect start with an early goal before Boidu Sayeh netted at the other end to leave a wasteful Westmeath trailing by 1-2 to 1-6 at the break. Two Robbie Curley frees halved the deficit after the restart, but with O'Reilly in unerring form, the Breffni boys surged clear as Ronan O'Toole's goal from a penalty proved to be too little, too late for the hosts.

In last night's games, first half goals from Shane Kenny and Aidan McElligott laid the foundations for Longford's 2-13 to 1-11 victory over Roscommon, while Meath romped to a 2-15 to 0-2 win over Wicklow in Ratoath. A Conor Moriarty goal gave Meath a 1-12 to 0-1 interval lead. Moriarty found the Wicklow net again in the second half and with fine tallies from Fionn Reilly 0-4, Sean Meade 0-3 and David McLoughlin 0-3 the home team recorded a comfortable win.

The lineup for the semi-finals is: Longford v Leitrim and Cavan v Meath.

In the Peter McNulty tournament, Laois beat Tipperary by 2-15 to 1-11, Clare pipped Kildare by 2-12 to 1-14 in Hawkfield, while Galway accounted for Carlow by 2-19 to 0-12.