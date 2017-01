Team news: same again for Walsh 14 January 2017





Galway's Johnny Heaney celebrates.

Galway boss Kevin Walsh has named an unchanged team from that which defeated Sligo last weekend for tomorrow's Connacht SFL clash with Leitrim in Ballinamore.

Galway (SF v Leitrim): Rory Lavelle: Luke Burke, David Walsh, Johnny Duane; Paul Varley, Gareth Bradshaw, Sean Kelly; Michael Daly, Fiontan O Curraoin; Johnny Heaney, Tom Flynn, Peter Cooke; Paul Mannion, Barry McHugh, Seanie Armstrong.